Two arrested in Ndirande for stealing Escom wires

Police in Ndirande have taken into custody two people on suspicion that they vandalised and stole Escom wires valued at K900,000.

The two have been identified as Isaac Mgaiwa aged 22 from Beni Village in Traditional Authority Phuka in Dedza and Busy Tsabola aged 52, who comes from Nyamalo Village, Traditional Authority Nkhumba in Phalombe District.

According to Sub-Inspector Widson Nhlane, Media and Public Relations Officer for Ndirande Police Station, on this particular night, a motor vehicle patrol team was on its normal patroling duties and as they were around Kameza roundabout, they intercepted two people who were carrying two bags full of unknown items.

The Police became suspicious after the pillion passenger escaped from the place as they were approaching them.

Upon checking inside the bags, it was discovered that they were vandalised Escom wires.

Upon interrogating the rider, he confessed to have just been hired by four people to transport the stuff from Lirangwe side to Blanytre.

He then helped the patrol team to call one of suspects Isaac Mgaiwa pretending to be stuck at the place and wanted help. When Mgaiwa arrived, the officers immediately apprehended him and was taken to Ndirande Police Station.

The arrest of Mgaiwa led officers to trace and arrest Busy Tsabola.

Escom officials and Police detectives visited Lirangwe area and according to Escom Securiy Officer, the suspects took advantage that there was no power supply in area since the transformer was vandalised and was taken to the office for maintenance.

Police in Ndirande are still hunting for the remaining two suspects, who are still on the run.

They are calling upon community members to help them locate their hiding place.

Isaac Mgaiwa and Busy Tsabola will appear in court after finalising paperwork to answer charges of Theft and Vandalising Escom cables.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24