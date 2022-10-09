Vinyo sanathe: Mlaka Maliro booed on stage for being drunk

Pastor Mlaka Maliro who left the ECG to resurrect his music career was booed off the stage when he appeared drunk and failed to sing.

In videos trending on the Internet, Pastor Maliro who bounced back with his song Vinyo watha (there’s no wine) can be seen struggling to sing his own lines of old songs.

In the background, patrons are chanting “wayaka” (he is high) while shooing him off the stage. In the week, Maliro also posted on his Facebook page that he does not do political music. This earned him criticism as a pastor who’s majoring in lies since some of his songs have been directly political.

Maliro used to be a pastor with Malawi Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) before he left under unclear circumstances. After leaving, the Church and Maliro have not been seeing eye to eye. Their cat and mouse affair was cemented with Maliro’s release of Vinyo watha which some people interpreted as a jab at Bushiri.

In recent days, however, some people have raised questions over Mlaka’s outbursts.