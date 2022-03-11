I quit! Mlaka dumps Bushiri

Pastor McDonald Mlaka Maliro has dumped Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church on family grounds.

Mlaka, one of the pioneers of contemporary music in Malawi, was heading Bushiri’s church in eSwatini, formerly known as Swaziland.

However, the musician has now returned to Malawi.

He told the Nation newspaper that he has left the church on family grounds.

“My children are in school here and that meant that my wife was spending most of her time here in Malawi. It was difficult for me to be outside the country all alone when my family was here”, he told the paper.

Mlaka, according to the paper, is set to release a 10-track album titled Risen King in April.

Bushiri, commonly known as Major 1, is also back in Malawi from South Africa where, together with his wife, he faces money laundering, fraud, corruption and rape charges.

The couple maintains its innocence.

The Bushiris are fighting extradition to South Africa to face the alleged charges.