Presidential Charity Golf tournament raises K270m

The Presidential Charity Golf Tournament has raised K270 Million which will be used to bail out needy university students and also reach out to flood victims in some parts of the country.

President Lazarus Chakwera, who initiated the event, yesterday teed-off at the four-and-a-half hours tournament at Lilongwe Golf Club which attracted 134 golfers.

Speaking at the event, Chakwera thanked the corporate sector for its positive response to the cause.

“Not withstanding, the most important thing to remember is that there is a sense in which you are all winners today, because this is not just an ordinary tournament, but a tournament with a noble and national cause. By simply participating in this event, you have won hundreds of millions of kwacha for charity.

“Your contribution to this cause has won shelter for Malawians who lost their homes to the devastating cyclones that ravaged large parts of our country. Your contribution to this cause has won meals for desperate individuals whose fields were destroyed by drought or flooding. Your contribution to this cause has won tuition and upkeep of needy students in our universities,” said Chakwera.

According Chakwera, organisers will be hunting for more beneficiaries and this will be an annually event.

President Chakwera alongside the Vice President Saulos Chilima played in all the 18 holes and partnered NICO Group of Companies CEO, Vizenge Kumwenda, a member of the organising committee.

In his remarks, Chairperson of the committee which was set up by the President, Justice Kenani Manda said the golf tournament has gone excellently because they managed to beat the target which was set.

“I would say the tournament has gone excellently. We had 131 golfers and to host 131 golfers it’s not a simple task but we are glad that everything went smoothly thanks to the Golf captain of Lilongwe Golf club and the management of the club who made sure that everything is on track.

“I would say this tournament was a success. Our target yes was 200 Million but the noble cause of this initiative is to support the needy students and victims of cyclones so a lot of campanies came in to support and yes we managed to beat the target and now we have raised over K270 million and this is very good,” said Manda.

