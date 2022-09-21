Malawi deports Nigerian over drug possession

The Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services has deported Chimaraoke Justice Okorie aged 34, a Nigerian national who was fined K1.5 million for being found in possession of cocaine.

This is according to the department’s national spokesperson Inspector Pasqually Zulu.

Inspector Zulu said Justice Okorie was arrested by Police detectives on 27th August, 2022 after being found with 17 blisters of cocaine.

The spokesperson further indicated that upon being taken to court, Justice Okorie was found guilty and fined K1.5 million and recommendation was made for his deportation.

He was later handed over to Immigration Department to carry out the deportation order through Kamuzu International Airport in-line with section 4 subsection 1 (f) of the Immigration act of 1964, chapter 15:03 of laws of Malawi

Meanwhile, the department through Inspector Zulu has appealed to all foreign residents in Malawi to respect rule of law or else risk deportation.

“The development is a strong signal to all foreign nationals residing in Malawi to respect the rule of law despite having all valid immigration status, failure to comply upon being convicted by the courts, section 4 subsection 1 (f) applies (Deportation),” said Zulu.

