Wedding cancelled in Mzuzu

A wedding between Dennis Mzumara and Tionge Chiuluka scheduled for this weekend has been cancelled in Mzuzu.

The couple was due to marry on September 24, 2022 but the wedding has been called off following cheating and physical abuse allegations from both ends. Malawi24 has seen a press statement on social media where the man is accusing the woman of infidelity.

“The forthcoming wedding between Dennis Mzumara and Tionge Chiulika which was scheduled to take place on 24 September 2022 has been cancelled.

“The wedding has been cancelled for the sole reason [of infidelity]. It is with great difficult that I write this message informing all our friends and family of this decision”, reads the statement which appears to have been authored by Dennis’ side.

Malawi24 could not independently verify the authenticity of the press release.

However, Tionge’s family has shot back, saying the wedding has been called off because of gender based violence.

“We can gladly say it is a relief to the lady herein. She has been through a lot. The alleged [infidelity] is not true,” said one person on social media.

Both statements are a hotcake on Twitter, WhatsApp and Facebook.

