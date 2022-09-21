Ex-Atletico Madrid star joins Nomads

Former forward for Spanish giants, Atletico Madrid, has joined Mighty Wanderers.

Robin Ngalande was spotted at the Lali Lubani boys training earlier today, as the club is fine-tuning ahead of the Blantyre derby.

The Nomads have indirectly made the announcement through their official Facebook page. Other reliable sources like Wa ganyu have also confirmed the development.

The player has been without a club after parting ways with Ethiopian club ST George after African Cup of Nations. His move to the blue camp has put to rest a myriad rumours regarding his next move.

Apart from playing for Atletico Madrid junior sides from 2011 to 2013, Ngalande has also plied his trade with teams in Azerbaijan and South Africa.

He is one of the most decorated soccer stars of his generation, having featured for the national team at both junior and senior levels.

His move to Wanderers is tipped to boost the Alex Ngwira charges morale ahead of their semi-final crash against their town rivals. Victory against the red army will increase their chances of finishing the season with silverware.

