Devotion: Start with God

1 Corinthians 3:6 I have planted, Apollos watered; but God gave the increase.

There can never be success without involvement of the willing God. This is the reason why every success in life should start from the willing God. A lot of people want to experience physical success without working on the spiritual aspect of it.

Psa 127:1-3(KJV) Except the LORD build the house, they labour in vain that build it: except the LORD keep the city, the watchman waketh but in vain. 2 It is vain for you to rise up early, to sit up late, to eat the bread of sorrows: for so he giveth his beloved sleep. 3 Lo, children are an heritage of the LORD: and the fruit of the womb is his reward.

Before you start working on anything in life, you must work on the spiritual aspect. If God is not in it, then you will labour in vain. You will toil in vain and you will never get the right results. You may rise early to study or work on whatever you are doing, sit up late, eat the bread of sorrow but to no avail. The Lord’s desire is not for you to toil in vail. He wants all you labour to profit. Pro 14:23 “In all labour there is profit…”

Simon Peter once worked hard the whole night to no avail. When Jesus appeared on the scene, all His toiling was gone and He got what He desired.

Luk 5:5-6 “Simon answered him, “Master, we worked all night, and took nothing; but at your word I will let down the nets.” 6 When they had done this, they caught a great multitude of fish, and their net was breaking.”

When you involve God, all your toiling ceases. Your labour becomes fruitful. The very first thing is to Involve God.

Confession

The LORD is my shepherd: I shall lack nothing. I shall not labour in vain. He makes me lie down in green pastures. He leads me beside still waters. He restores my soul. He guides me in the paths of righteousness for his name’s sake.Surely goodness and loving kindness shall follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the LORD’s house forever. In Jesus Name. Amen

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24