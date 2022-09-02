Mighty Mukuru Wanderers fined MK2.5m, Bullets Reserves charged

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has slapped Mighty Mukuru Wanderers with a MK2.5 Million fine for misconduct during the FDH Bank Cup Round of 16 match against Dedza Dynamos at Dedza Stadium last month.

The Nomads were found guilty of two charges after their players were seen urinating on the pitch and the dressing room area due to Juju beliefs contrary to Article 24.9 of the completion’s Rules and Regulations and bringing the game of football into disrepute contrary to Article 67 of the FAM Disciplinary Code.

When Wanderers was notified about these charges, the club pleaded guilty and asked for leniency from FAM, saying it was the first time for the players to commit such offences.

But the country’s soccer governing body has fined the club MK500,000 for failure to prevent the players from urinating on the pitch and pouring urine around the dressing room.

FAM has also slapped Wanderers MK2 000 000 for bringing the game of football into disrepute of which MK1, 500, 000 is suspended for a period of six months from the date of the decision provided they don’t commit the same offense.

However, the Nomads have been ordered to pay the MK1 000, 000 fine before their next official fixture.

Meanwhile, FAM has also charged Nyasa Big Bullets Reserves with two offences following incidents that occurred during their quarterfinal match against Blue Eagles at Kamuzu Stadium on 21st August, 2022.

According to the association, Bullets Reserves incited violence contrary to Article 24.18 of the FDH Bank Cup Rules and Regulations by failing to control its supporters from throwing objects into the field of play during the match causing it to be stopped for six minutes.

The Reserve team has also been found guilty of bringing the game of football into disrepute by failing to control its supporters from engaging in improper conduct as per the first offence.

The club has been given 48 hours to respond to the charges.

The match ended 2-1 in favor of Bullets’ Junior team.

