FDH Bank Cup semis: Blantyre Derby to be played in Lilongwe

Football Association of Malawi has confirmed the dates, venues and kick-off times for the upcoming FDH Bank Cup semi-final fixtures involving Nyasa Big Bullets Reserves, Extreme FC, Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Mukuru Wanderers.

The two semi-final fixtures will kick-off separately, with the first match between Bullets Reserves and Extreme FC taking place on 18th September 2022 at Kamuzu Stadium before Bullets host rivals Wanderers on 24th September, 2022 at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

According to FAM, the final of the competition will be played at Kamuzu Stadium on 8th October, 2022.

Bullets Reserves had to come from behind to beat Blue Eagles 2-1 at Kamuzu Stadium whilst Extreme FC comfortably eliminated Changalume Barracks 2-0 at Balaka Stadium.

In other quarterfinal matches, Bullets overcame a stubborn Chitipa United 2-0 at Rumphi Stadium whilst Wanderers hammered Kamuzu Barracks 4-1 at Kamuzu Stadium.

For the first time since its launch last season, the cup will have a Premier Division side in the finals.

Defending champions Silver Strikers failed to defend the cup they won in its inaugural year after they lost on penalties to Dedza Dynamos FC.

The winner of the competition will walk away with a beautiful trophy plus MK25 million in prize money.

