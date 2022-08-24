Man jailed 6 years for indecently assaulting child

The First Grade Magistrate’s Court in Nkhata Bay has sentenced 34-year-old Mark Nyirongo to 6 years imprisonment with hard labour for breaking into a house and indecently assaulting a 7-year-old girl.

The convict committed the offence on the night of July 25 2022 at Chilambwe in the district.

Police prosecutor Sub Inspector Imed Isaac told the court that on the particular night, Nyirongo broke into the girl’s parents house through the window and went straight to the girl’s bedroom

He reportedly undressed the girl by force and started touching with her private parts for reasons known to himself.

Following her shouting for rescue, her farther rushed to the bedroom where he found the convict had already bolted. However, the victim said she recognized the man.

Nyirongo was arrested on the same night by members of the community and brought him to Nkhata Bay Police Station where he was charged with burglary and indecent assault contrary to Sections 309 and 137(1) of the Penal Code respectively

Despite denying the charges in court, the evidence from four state witnesses on August 22, 2022 during subsequent court appearances, proved the matter beyond reasonable doubts prompting the court to convict him.

In his submission, police prosecutor Sub Inspector Imed prayed for stiffer punishment against the convict, lamenting that the behavior he displayed posed a threat to the girl and traumatized her.

In mitigation, the convict said he did not know what he was doing and he asked the court to pass a lighter sentence.

Passing sentence, First Grade Magistrate Ezekiel Kamtikana quashed the mitigating factors and concurred with the state.

He therefore sentenced the convict to 4 years months for burglary and 6 years months for indecent assault but the sentences to run concurrently.

Mark Nyirongo hails from Kachipapa Village in Traditional Authority Mankhambira in Nkhata Bay District.