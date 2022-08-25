Devotion: Speak Grace

Colossians 4:6 “Let your speech always be with grace, seasoned with salt, that you may know how you ought to answer each one.”

Some people’s speeches have no positive word. Always speaking negatives and always full of castigations. Always speaking evil against others or gossiping them. Their speeches belittle others and make them feel intimidated or unimportant or even useless.

As a Christian, you ought to ensure your speech is always full of grace. Know how to respond even if you are angry. The speech should make others feel more honored, important and lifted.

Regardless of how someone has spoken to you, learn to answer them with grace. Always speak to bless and not to curse. A believer should not curse in any circumstances. Romans 12:14 “Bless those who persecute you; bless, and do not curse.”

1Corinthians 4:12 ..“When people curse us, we bless.”

Learn to pick right words and speak words that can build instead of that which can destroy. Every hearer of your speech should be filled with grace. Therefore, do not allow any corrupt word to come out of you. Always speak building words.

Ephesians 4:29 “Let no corrupt speech proceed out of your mouth, but such as is good for building up as the need may be, that it may give grace to those who hear.”

Friends of the Lord utter words full of grace. Proverbs 22:11 “He who loves purity of heart and speaks gracefully is the king’s friend.”

Speaking the words of grace depends on the Word of God in your heart. Ensure that you study and meditate on God’s Word to speak good words. Saturate yourself with God’s Word until evil speech becomes impossible from your mouth. No evil person can ever speak nice words. Out of the abundance of the heart, the mouth speaks.

Luke 6:45 “The good man out of the good treasure of his heart brings out that which is good, and the evil man out of the evil treasure brings out that which is evil, for out of the abundance of the heart, his mouth speaks.”

CONFESSION:

I have the Word of God in me. I therefore speak words full of grace. Everywhere I utter the right words that uplift and build the lives of many. I refuse to speak negatives. I refuse to speak evil to people. In Jesus Name. Amen