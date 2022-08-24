FAM District Leagues return this weekend

The Football Association of Malawi sponsored Districts Football Leagues return for the second season with kickoff set for this weekend in all the 29 districts across the country.

The 2022 Leagues sponsored to the tune of K60 million will be officially launched on Friday 26th August 2022 at Mitundu Primary School ground in Lilongwe.

FAM President Walter Nyamilandu Manda will preside over the launch, which will be spiced up by a Lilongwe District League match between Mitundu Baptist and Shire FC.

The Association’s Competitions and Communication Director Gomezgani Zakazaka said FAM is excited with the return of the Districts Leagues after a successful 2021 season.

“The inaugural season was a success, and we would like to commend the Regional FAs and the Districts Football Associations for a job well done in executing the Leagues.

“We achieved our goal of putting in place a systematic football development structure to enable unearthing of talent from the rural areas.

“The return of the competition is a sign that FAM is committed to develop rural football and Raise the Bar by putting more effort on the Districts and Regional Football which act as feeder leagues to elite football.

“Our Football has struggled to reach its full potential in the past as we spent more time and energy on the Elite Football and ignored the lower end. But these Leagues have changed that as it has helped us put in place a cross cutting agenda of bottom-up in order to develop raw talented player,” said Zakazaka.

One of the major changes this season is the increase of participating teams from 16 to 32 per district to ensure more teams take part in organised competitions.

Source: FAM

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24