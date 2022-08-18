Bishop Malasa calls on Mother Union to be economically stable

Bishop of Anglican Diocese of the Upper Shire, Brighton Vita Malasa, opened the Mother Union annual convention for the diocese at Likwenu Parish in Zomba where he called on the union to be economically stable to sustain its programmes.

Opening the three day convention, the Bishop further called on the Mother Union to find alternative ways of mobilising financial resources to sustain its programmes other than solely depending on Sunday offering.

“As you care for your families you should also realise that you’ve the responsibility over church work,” he said, while urging the women to be confident as they undertake various programmes within the women ministry.

He observed that women constitute a larger population in the church, saying the women are the pillar of strength in most church programmes.

President of Mother Union in Anglican church in Malawi, Margret Marobe, called on the Mother Union members to be faithful to their spouses and to work together in order to fulfil the church’s goals.

“We also need to help those that are indeed to reflect the Mother Union’s five core values, ” said Marobe.

In her words, President of Mother Union in the Anglican Diocese of the Upper Shire, Mary Makande said the convention was held to discuss ways of strengthening the union and the church.

She, therefore, called on women in the Anglican Diocese of the Upper Shire to be confident and focussed in their ministry apart from playing crucial role in their respective families.

Mother Union in the Anglican church started in 1876 in England by Mary Samna.

The annual convention at Likwenu which started on Friday to Sunday last week attracted women from 31 parishes in the Anglican Diocese of the Upper Shire.

