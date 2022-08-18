Chakwera, Hichilema agree to fight corruption

Malawi and Zambia have agreed to jointly double their efforts in fighting human rights abuse and corruption and promoting trade among their people.

President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera and President Hakainde Hichilema addressed the press in Kinshasa, DRC on Wednesday after their bilateral talks on the sidelines of the 42nd Ordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Governments.

Chakwera said their discussions centred on deepening bilateral ties, boosting trade between the two countries and fighting corruption so that money does not go to particular individuals through fraudulent means, but better serve people of both countries.

The Malawi President thanked Zambian government for assisting in the apprehension of Chinese National Lu Ke, who had fled to Zambia following suspected racial exploitation of Malawian minors.

“Someone had gone into Zambia because he was being investigated on human rights abuse, thinking he was safe but Zambian government managed to bring him back to Malawi,” Chakwera told journalists.

He further extended his gratitude towards Zambian government for the assistance rendered to Malawians following a road accident involving 9 health workers during their study tour to Zambia where 3 died on the spot and 6 sustained injuries.

In his comments, the President of Zambia offered his condences to Malawians and said it is their obligation to look out for eachother.

Hichilema stated that Malawi and Zambia are one despite their borders and hence the need to facilitate trade between their people to uplift the economy and improve standards of living.

