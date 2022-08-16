Mwanamvekha granted bail in K18.4 billion case

Former Minister of Finance and senior member of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Joseph Mwanamvekha, has been granted bail following his arrest today by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in connection to payment of K18.4 billion for a contract awarded to Zuneth Sattar’s company.

Lilongwe Senior Resident Magistrate Wanangwa Nyirenda has granted bail to Mwanamvekha.

Among other bail conditions, Mwanamvekha has been ordered to pay 1 Million Kwacha. The case has been adjourned to 22 August 2022 when trial is expected to begin.

Mwanamvekha is being accused of neglecting his duties and abuse of public office.

According to the ACB, it recorded an allegation on 16 October 2020 that the Ministry of Homeland Security suspiciously procured Malawi Prison Service uniforms and equipment from One Guard FZE of United Arab Emirates without following procedures.

The ACB conducted investigations which established that Mwanamvekha abused his office and neglected official duties by among other things approving the disbursement of US$18.4 million (K18.4 billion) to the Ministry of Homeland Security without verifying the urgency and importance of the procurement.

Mwanamvekha is the fifth official to be arrested over the procurement contract following the arrests of former Minister of Homeland Security Nicholas Dausi, former Principal Secretary Samuel Madula, Chief Director Kennedy Nkhoma and deputy secretary Patricia Liabuba.

