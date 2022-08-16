Tanzania’s president orders fresh training for pot-bellied officers

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has ordered that pot-bellied immigration officers in the country should undergo fresh training.

The BBC reported that Hassan made the remarks in Swahili on Monday, during a passing-out parade for new officers.

During the event, the president noticed pot bellies on some experienced officers and she ordered that they should go back to training.

“I was looking at the parade – those who were leading the officers look experienced, but among them I saw pot bellies,” she said.

“They should return here to remove the pot bellies, to become more agile in executing their roles.”

