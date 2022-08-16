Dedza registers decrease in crime

Dedza Police Officer In-Charge, Mwizamose Nyoni, has hailed senior police officers in the district for their effort in crime deterrence as biannual records indicate that reported crime has decreased by 13.6 percent in the district.

Nyoni was speaking during interface meeting where officers were scrutinizing last year’s action plan and its progress.

During the meeting, it emerged that the district has decreased crime and traffic offences.

Biannual records indicate that from January to June this year, the station registered 528 cases compared to 611 cases registered in the same period in 2021.

The statistics also show that sexual offences have gone down by 9.3 percent. In 2021, the station registered 32 cases compared to 29 cases registered this year.

On the other hand, murder cases have also decreased with single case. The station registered 17 cases this year compared to 18 cases registered in the same period in 2021, representing a 5.5 percent decrease.

Nyoni during the meeting ordered the senior officers to come up with a comprehensive action plan that would help the district to do more in reduction of violent crimes, murder in particular.

Nyoni also noted that cases of witchcraft accusations are a serious problem resurfacing in the district. She told the officers to plant decisive intelligence as one other preventive measure.

All senior officers agreed to increase a high police presence in all crime hotspot areas throughout the district.

