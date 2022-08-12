Five arrested for possessing Pangolins in Mangochi

Police in Mangochi are keeping in custody five men for allegedly being found in possession of two pangolins.

The suspects have since been charged with illegal possession of specimen of listed species contrary to section 110(b)of National Parks and Wildlife Act.

They are identified as Evance Matiki, 62, Grey Lihonga, 54, Gresham Chithambo, 49, Leonard Black, 42 and Mayeso Saulos, 40.

The five were arrested in the afternoon of August 11, 2022 at one of the lodges within the township.

On this material day, Wildlife Crime Investigation Unit were tipped by members of the public that the said suspects were possessing the animals at the lodge and were looking for buyers.

The officers in conjunction with Mangochi Police detectives rushed to the place where the suspects were found in one of the rooms.

The officers also found the two live Pangolins which were hidden in sepatate sack bags.

The suspects are claiming to have acquired the live species from Mozambique.

All suspects will appear before court after the completion of paperwork.

According to statistics, from January 2022 up to date the station has registered 3 cases of Pangolin and 11 suspectshave been arrested. During the same period in 2021, a single case (two suspects) was recorded

Meanwhile, Police wish to thank members of the public for their support in the fight against wildlife crime in the district.

The first four suspects hail from Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi while Saulos comes from Traditional Authority Nyambi in Machinga District.

