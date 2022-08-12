Illovo hands over blood bank room in Lower Shire

Illovo Sugar Malawi has officially handed over a blood bank room to Ngabu Rural Hospital which is expected to be accessed by almost all health centres in the Lower Shire.

Speaking after the official opening of the blood bank room, General Manager for Illovo Sugar Malawi plc Nchalo Estate, Geoff Trott, said the initiative is part of the company’s corporate social responsibility

Trott said the company thought of donating the blood bank and renovating the room as one way of caring for communities in the Lower Shire whom he said are part of the company’s success stories.

“Today, specifically we have done something here at Ngabu Rural Hospital where we have guided facility to factor Blood Bank Fridge which we donated a few months ago. The fridge will serve the whole of Lower Shire.

“We always wanted to be close to our communities because they rely on us and we too rely on them and it is very important that we continue to collaborate. We look forward to providing support to the communities which will in turn help Illovo succeed in its operations,” said Trott.

The company has also donated a generator that will be providing a backup power to the hospital in times of blackouts.

Reacting to the development, public relations officer for the Malawi Blood Transfusion Service (MBTS), Allen Kaombe, thanked Illovo Sugar plc for the gesture which he said will help in rescuing patients.

Kaombe then encouraged communities in the Lower Shire to flock to health centers to donate blood, arguing that that’s the only solution that will keep the facility running.

The blood bank fridge which was donated to the Lower Shire in March this year, is said to have cost Illovo Sugar Malawi plc K13.1 million while renovation of the room at Ngabu rural hospital, has cost the company K5 million.

