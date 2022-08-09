Two arrested for stealing K38 million at filling station in Nsanje

Police in Nsanje have arrested two men suspected to have been involved in the theft of K38 million cash and 25 litres of petrol worth K5,0000 at Tengani Energem Filling Station.

The two suspects are Edward Nkhoma, 32 of Tomasi Village in Traditional Authority Changata in Thyolo and Saidi Kachingwe, 45 from Chemusa Village in Traditional Authority Machinjiri in Blantyre.

According to Nsanje Police spokesperson Agnes Zalakoma, on 8 August, criminals armed with metal bars and wooden sticks invaded the filling station around 1AM and managed to tie watchmen using a rope before going away with the money and fuel.

After committing the crime, the criminals fled away using a motor vehicle heading Bangula direction.

They were using motor vehicle registration number BT10673.

Zalakoma added that detectives and uniformed police plus members of the communities searched for the criminals.

“Later, the motor vehicle was used by the thugs was recovered at Mtolongo village in the area of Senior Chief Tengani where the two suspects were arrested. Members of the public who were angry begun to assault the suspects severely but police managed to get them away,” says Zalakoma.

The suspects are reportedly receiving medical treatment at Nsanje District Hospital.

Meanwhile, police in the district have intensified investigations to trace the other suspects and recover the money stolen.

