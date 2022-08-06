Four men sentenced to five years in jail for robbery

The Balaka First Grade Magistrate Court sitting in Ntcheu on Thursday sentenced four men to 5 years imprisonment each for attacking Sisters at Ulongwe Catholic Parish and stealing cash and items worth about K2 million.

Balaka Police Station public relations officer, sergeant Chisomo Potani Kanyimbi identified the four as Patrick Simon Banda, 42, Patrick Kalemera, 39, James Chida, 30, and Henry Mark Tchinga, 47.

According to Kanyimbi, on the night of March 28 to March 29 2022, the four went to Ulongwe Catholic Parish in Balaka where they attacked Sisters and robbed them of assorted items and cash valued at K1,950,000.00.

The four accused persons were later arrested and charged with robbery with violence contrary to Section 301 of the Penal Code.

Appearing before court, they pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against them. The development prompted the state to parade with five witnesses who testified against them.

In mitigation, the convicts asked for leniency, saying they are breadwinners for their families.

State prosecutor, Sub-Inspector Liston Tsabola asked for a stiff punishment to deter would be offenders.

In his determination, First Grade Magistrate Phillip Chibwana concurred with the state’s submission hence sentenced each of them to 5 years and 6 months Imprisonment with hard labour.

Patrick Simon Banda comes from Majawa Village, Traditional Authority Mlumbe in Zomba, Patrick Kalemera hails from Kanyimbo Village, Traditional Authority Nkaya in Balaka, James Chida comes from Senzani Village, Traditional Authority Phambala in Ntcheu and Henry Mark Tchinga comes from Chapola Village, Traditional Authority Chikowi in Zomba.