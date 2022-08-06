6th serves Onesimus own Butter: responds to Blakjak

Budding dancehall artist 6th has hit back at renowned artists Onesimus and Blakjak who is also a television personality.

In his recent freestyle delivery, the muli uthenga star has shared the sad memories about his ill-treatment at Onesimus homecoming show last year.

“Ndaitanidwapo mma show osayimba/Kumenya chi show osalipidwa/Akuti kumakhala ngati sakutiziwa/Mn I come from far ndaziowana (I have been shunned at events as if they do not not me),” goes part of the verse

He added that some television personalities threw his music into the trash barrel. He sings, “Pa TV osaplayer, kuiwala is ife a Maravi (On televisions he does not play my videos because am not part of Nyasa Gurus.”

The Blantyre based dancehall artist is on record to have been denied an opportunity to perform at Onesimus homecoming show, on allegations that he showed up late.

According to the youthful artist, television personality Blakjak who hosted the event, played a big role in denying him the stage moment.

