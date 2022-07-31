Man nabbed for killing girlfriend in Monkey Bay

Police at Monkey Bay in Mangochi are keeping in custody 31-year-old David Phiri for allegedly killing his 27-year-old girlfriend identified as Chimwemwe Jinja.

Public Relations Officer for Monkey Bay Police Station Sergeant Alice Sichali has confirmed the arrest of David Phiri

Sergeant Sichali said that the two were in a sexual relationship for some time. On the night of 30th July 2022, they had an outing at a bar at Nsaka trading center.

At around 4:00hrs, they went into one of the rooms nearby and whilst there a quarrel broke because the girl wanted to end the relationship.

This angered the suspect and he allegedly killed the woman by strangulating him.

The scene of crime was visited by CID team from Monkey Bay Police Station. The body was found half naked, oozing blood from the mouth and with scratches on the neck.

Postmortem conducted by Monkey Bay Community hospital revealed that the death was due to strangulation.

Meanwhile, the suspect has been arrested and will appear before the court to answer the charge of murder which contravenes section 209 of the penal code.

Phiri comes from Chiboola Village, Milange District in Mozambique.

