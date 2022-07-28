Man arrested for illegal possession of medical equipment in Blantyre

Police in Blantyre have arrested a 41-year-old man for illegal possession of medical equipment, including a laboratory coat labelled QECH (Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital).

This is according to Blantyre police deputy public relations officer, Sergeant Aubrey Singanyama, who has identified the suspect as Hussein Majawa Ousman.

Singanyama, on July 25, 2022 at around 10:00 hours, police detectives were tipped that the suspect who has been on the run for having committed the offence of operating a physiotherapy clinic without licence was seen heading towards the direction of Limbe.

Following up the matter, police managed to arrest the suspect who was found with various assorted medical equipment in his laptop bag.

The suspect was also found with a laboratory coat labelled QECH and a wheelchair was also recovered from him upon further enquiries.

Meanwhile, Ousman is in police custody and is expected to appear before court.

Hussein Majawa Ousman comes from Kapasule Village, Traditional Authority Nsamala in Balaka District.

