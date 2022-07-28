Protesters in Balaka present petition

Organizers of the Anti-presidential Immunity demonstrations in Balaka have successfully presented their petition to Balaka District Commissioner Darwin Mngoli.

The protesters presented the petition after marching peacefully while singing anti-Chakwera songs.

In a letter read at the DC’s offices, Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiative (CDEDI) representative in Balaka, Awali Mtenthawonga, said CDEDI is calling on President Lazarus Chakwera to among other things trim his presidential powers as promised during the Presidential elections campaign, end nepotism and corruption as well as fire all cabinet ministers and Government officials who are allegedly implicated in various corruption scandals.

However, business has not returned to normal around Balaka township as people are still gripped with fear as to what might happen next.

There is also heavy presence of Police around the township and the Police have fired teargas to disperse angry residents who are still clinging around the streets in readiness to cause commotion.

