Catholic Priest Muhosha dies weeks after being sentenced to 30 years in prison

Catholic Church priest, Father Thomas Muhosha, has died weeks after he was sentenced to 30 years in jail over the murder of a person with albinism.

In a statement today today, the Episcopal Conference of Malawi Secretary General Father Henry Saindi has confirmed the death of Muhosha.

Saindi said the priest has died at Zomba Central Hospital.

“Fr. Muhosha was not in full communion with the church. He was serving a prison sentence after being convicted in a case of albino killing. The Catholic Church in Malawi deeply regrets his death,” said Saindi.

Last month, the High Court sentenced Father Muhosha, Police officer Chikondi Chileka as well as Alfred Yohane, Innocent Walasi and Mussa Lilongwe to 30 years imprisonment for conducting business in human tissue extracted from the corpse of MacDonald Masambuka, a person with albinism.

The court also sentenced Cassim White Masambuka, the victim’s brother as well as Maxwell Sosola, Dixon Ndengu, Bashir Lilongwe and Alfred Yohane to life in prison over the murder of Masambuka.

Masambuka went missing in March 2018 and his body was later found buried in April 2018.