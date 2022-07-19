Botomani pledges to ensure MDAs are accountable

Newly appointed chairperson of Public Accounts Committee of Parliament, Mark Botomani, says his committee will make sure that Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) are accountable and are using public resources responsibly.

Botoman, a Democratic Progressive Party Member of Parliament, was appointed as Chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee on Monday at Parliament .

He said the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament is mandated to check MDAs spending on public financial resources.

“I will not work alone, l will work with the entire committees on the committee’s mandate, ” added Botomani who is Member of Parliament for Zomba Chisi.

The newly elected Chairperson of PAC said that teamwork will bring best results and they will work hand in hand with Auditor General Department and other relevant entities in ensuring responsible spending in the MDAs

He has since asked Malawians to have faith in him and the entire Public Accounts Committees of Parliament.

Botomani has also asked the MDAs to ensure accountability on public financial resources to avoid plunder of public resources.

