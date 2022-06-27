Malawi Catholic priest gets 30 years, five others jailed for life over Masambuka murder

Muhosha

The High Court in Blantyre has sentenced five people to life in prison over the murder of MacDonald Masambuka, a person with albinism from Machinga.

Police officer Chikondi Chileka, Machinga district Clinician Lumbani Kamanga and Catholic Church Priest Thomas Muhosha have also been sentenced for offences related to the murder of Masambuka.

Judge Dorothy NyaKaunda Kamanga delivered the ruling today, weeks after 12 people were convicted for their roles in the murder of Masambuka for his body parts.

Those sentenced to life in prison include Cassim White Masambuka, the victim’s brother. Others are Maxwell Sosola, Dixon Ndengu, Bashir Lilongwe, and Alfred Yohane.

Machinga district Clinical Officer Lumbani Kamanga, Master Mphulanya Injesi, Lackiness Magombo and Cassim Masambuka have been sentenced to 60 years imprisonment on the two counts of causing another person to harm person with disability and causing another person to harm a person with albinism.

Father Muhosha and Police officer Chikondi Chileka as well as Alfred Yohane, Innocent Walasi and Mussa Lilongwe have been sentenced to 30 years imprisonment for conducting business in human tissue extracted from a human corpse.

Masambuka went missing in March 2018 and his body was later found buried in April 2018.

