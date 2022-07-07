Zimbabwe’s Prophet Magaya to hold crusade in Malawi

Prophet Walter Magaya of Prophetic, Healing and Deliverance (PHD) from Zimbabwe is coming to Malawi to conduct a crusade which is aimed at declaring a Prophetic message in the land of Malawi.

The crusade will be held at Lilongwe Golf Club from 15 up to 17 July this year .

The crusade which is called Malawi for Jesus will be held in collaboration with Good News Ministries Church whose founder is Prophet Patson Gondwe from Malawi.

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday, Prophet Gondwe said that it will be the first time for the Zimbabwean prophet to conduct prayers here in Malawi after holding similar crusade in Kenya and other countries.

He added that the crusade is from the vision which God revealed to Prophet Magaya which aims at declaring a Prophetic message in the land of Malawi and also to individuals that believe messages of the Lord Jesus Christ.

“He is bringing with him the grace of healing, deliverance and prophetic wisdom. We have been working with different churches and pastors so that this crusade should be successful.

“We are ready for the crusade and it will be happening at Lilongwe Golf Club from the said dates this month from 12 O’clock every day,” he explained.

He also said that from 14 July, they will be registering names of people to be on prayer line for those who will need to be prayed for.

“People have family cases which really need a breakthrough of a hand of Lord to touch them. This is where you will get encounter of the Lord and I repeat it is for free,” he said.