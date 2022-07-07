MERA says it is yet to review fuel prices

Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) has rejected reports that it has agreed to increase fuel prices, saying its board is yet to meet to review prices.

This follows a report which is circulating on social media indicating that the energy regulatory body’s Energy Pricing Committee (MPC) met and agreed to increase fuel prices.

According to a document circulating on social media, Diesel price will be increased from K1,999 per litre to K2,270 while Petrol will be hiked from K1,920 to K2,284. The document which has Reserve Bank of Malawi logo also indicates that paraffin will be increased from K1,261 to K1,627.

The document indicates that the increase is due to an increase in FOB prices for Petrol, Diesel and Paraffin over the past month.

However, MERA spokesperson Fitina Khonje has distanced the authority from the document saying the MERA board is yet to meet.

“Prices remain as set in June,” she said.

MERA last reviewed fuel prices on June 22 when prices increased by over 30 percent.

Currently, Petrol is at K1,999.90/litre Diesel is at K1,920.00/litre and Paraffin is at K1,236.00.

