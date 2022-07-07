Chakwera, Chilima meet

President Lazarus Chakwera on Thursday met with his Vice Saulos Chilima and discussed matters surrounding Tonse Alliance agreement which among others states that Chilima will vie for Presidency in 2025 tripartite elections under the alliance ticket.

According to a statement signed by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) spokesperson Maurice Munthali and UTM spokesperson Frank Mwenifumbo, they agreed during the meeting that the two leaders should bury their hatchet.

“The leaders of the Malawi Congress Party and UTM met on Thursday 7th July 202 with the sole objective of determining how the two parties will work together for the greater good of the Malawian people within the Tonse Alliance framework.

“The meeting, which was attended by the Presidents of both parties and their delegations, agreed to uphold a policy of direct and regular engagement to harness their relationship and accomplish the vision towards which they first agreed to serve the Malawi nation together,” reads the statement.

The meeting follows verbal war that erupted in the alliance following revelations of alliance agreements by Chilima last Friday morning during a press briefing in Lilongwe where among others he said he is surprised that other people within the alliance have started showing some signs that they are unwilling to follow what was agreed in 2020.

Chilima revealed that Chakwera as per their 10-year agreement will be the President for just five years to pave way for him to lead the alliance in 2025.

The revelations did not go well with some MCP officials including the party’s secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka, Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, Justice Minister Titus Mvalo who held a press conference later to deny that MCP did not know what Chilima said.

They said among others, the party will follow what the Constitution say on eligibility and terms of President of which does not bar Chakwera from contesting in 2025 for the country’s hottest political seat contrary to the alliance agreement which legal experts say it does not hold any water as it is not legally binding.

MCP, UTM and other seven political parties partnered in 2020 court sanctioned fresh presidential polls under the banner of ‘Tonse Alliance’ and managed to oust Democratic Progressive Party.

