Upgrading of Namiwawa road in Zomba to be completed in 60 days

Zomba City Mayor, Councillor Davie Maunde, says upgrading of Namiwawa Road from double lane to four lanes which was supposed to be completed on 19 July will take 60 more days.

The Mayor disclosed this on Tuesday during a press briefing to explain the progress of a number of roads projects in the city.

He said the four lane Namiwawa Road was supposed to finish on July 19 but civil works will continue to further perfect the road which is also expected to improve tragic flow in the city.

Councillor Maunde added that there road will include a roundabout and installation of robots near Bata shoe retail shop.

“The road will have a roundabout plus robots to control tragic flow,” he said, adding that the city is also constructing a road from Sikinala through Sogoja, will finish by September end this year.

The city will also upgrade a road passing through Ndola and another road passing through Mdelemani in the city, according to the mayor who also appealed to city residents to be patient with diversions of roads in the course of roads upgrading.

Once completed, the mayor assured the city residents that the roads will made the city modern and will greatly improved mobility.

The mayor also hailed the central government for providing resources under Road Fund Administration for roads projects in Zomba City.

He said the City Council is currently upgrading a number of roads to improve traffic flow.