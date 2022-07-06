Retired Justice Elton Singini dies

Retired Justice Elton Singini died yesterday at Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe.

His family has confirmed the death of Singini who served in the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal.

Until his death Justice Singini, SC was the chairperson of the Governing Council of the University of Lilongwe.

Singini started working in the civil service in 1975 and was appointed the Solicitor General and Secretary for Justice in 1993.

In 1995, he became a judge of the High Court 1995.

Singini also served as President of the Commonwealth Association of Law Reform Agencies.