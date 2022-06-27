Dedza Dynamos supporters’ chairperson dies

Chairperson of Dedza Dynamos supporters Akim Magesh died in a car crash last night.

The accident occured when Mageshi, 39, was coming from a club meeting.

His friend Gerald Kampanikiza wrote on Facebook that Magesh was driving a quantum minibus and the accident occured at Dedza golf club before Dedza main depot.

Magesh was pronounced dead while receiving treatment at Dedza district hospital. Other people in the minibus sustained minor injuries during the accident.

The crash happened hours after Dedza beat Ekwendeni Hammers 3-2 at Dedza Stadium where Mageshi also entertained fellow fans with his dancing moves.

“After the game we gathered at Ashley’s celebrating our team’s victory. Around 9pm he recieved a call that one of the supporters of Dedza Dynamos FC is at Dedza district hospital.

“In his role as a chairman of the supporters who always takes care of everyone,left Ashley’s together with some friends to district hospital without knowing that he will also be there in no time as a patient that needs quick assistance,” said Kampanikiza.

He added: “Dedza has fallen, the King is gone, man of people. He danced just after the Ekwendeni game at Dedza stadium as he always do after the game. Few hours later Magesh closed his eyes for good in a road accident.”

General Secretary for the club, Mabvuto Mugode, said the team is saddened and shocked by the death of Magesh.

Magesh hailed from Kulemeka village, Traditional Authority Kamenyagwaza in Dedza district.