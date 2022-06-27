British Prime Minister eyeing third term

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he is thinking about a third term which would keep him in power until mid-2030s.

Johnson was elected in December 2019 and he is currently serving his first term.

While in Rwanda for a Commonwealth meeting, Johnson was asked if would like to serve a full second term to 2028 or 2029 and the Prime Minister said he is thinking about a third term.

“At the moment I am thinking actively about the third term.

“And you know, what could happen then. But I will review that when I get to it,” Johnson said.

When asked what he was exactly thinking about, he said: “About the third term – you mean this is the mid-2030s.”

His remarks come weeks after 41% of Members of Parliament in his Conservative Party voted to oust him as party leader and Prime Minister due to the scandal over a party that was held during lockdown.

During the vote , 211 MPs backed Johnson but 148 voted for his removal.

The Prime Minister cannot face another no-confidence vote until June 2023 but some MPs want party’s rules changed so that Johnson could face another vote of confidence before 12 months are up.

Johnson is also facing criticism of his leadership from voters with 69 percent of British people saying he is doing badly, according to YouGov.

