I am not stupid – Chilima

Vice President Saulos Chilima says his humility should not be taken for stupidity and he has urged his supporters to be calm.

Chilima addressed UTM supporters at his Area 43 residence in Lilongwe this afternoon. The UTM members converged at the house following reports that Chilima was expected to be questioned by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) over corruption allegations.

In his speech, Chilima, who shelved his presidential ambitions in 2020 to be President Lazarus Chakwera’s running mate, said in 2020 he was told to be humble and he did so.

“I have humbled myself but this humility should not be taken for stupidity,” he said.

The UTM leader told his supporters that he will address them next week and the actual day of the address will be known on Monday.

While urging his supporters to be calm, Chilima thanked them for going to his house and did not advise them to go back to their homes even after some shouted that they will spend the night right on the street.

The presence of the UTM supporters at the house has led to speculation that they want to block ACB officials from interrogating Chilima who has been accused of receiving money from businessperson Zuneth Sattar.

Meanwhile, Chilima will this evening attend a meeting of presidents of political parties in the Tonse Alliance led by President Lazarus Chakwera.