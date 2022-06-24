Bushiri’s ECG donates to Malawi Police, Immigration

The ECG Church whose founder is Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has donated K4 million to Malawi Police, Malawi Defence Force, Malawi Prison and Malawi Immigration Services.

The money is aimed at supporting a bonanza sports activity organized by the security agencies.

National Pastor for ECG Malawi, Pastor Chisomo Manthalu said the church got a request and, as part of its social corporate responsibility, felt it was necessary to assist.

Representative of the team from security agencies, Griffin Mphande, thanked the church, saying the donation will go a long way to help their bonanza which begins this Saturday and ends Sunday.