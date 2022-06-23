Chakwera calls for emergency Tonse meeting after Chilima’s ‘suspension’

Tonse Alliance partners during a meeting last year

President Lazarus Chakwera will meet Tonse Alliance partners at Kamuzu Palace tomorrow, days after he announced that he has withheld delegated duties from Vice President Saulos Chilima.

The Tonse Alliance comprises nine parties including Chakwera’s Malawi Congress Party (MCP), Chilima’s UTM, Umodzi Party led by Dr John Chisi, People’s Party led by former President Joyce Banda and AFORD which is led by Enoch Chihana.

Chisi has told the local media that he has been invited to attend the meeting but he is not aware of the agenda while AFORD’s Chihana said such meetings are used to discuss key national issues.

MCP spokesperson Reverend Maurice Munthali said during Tonse partners meetings, Chakwera tells partners some key issues regarding government affairs and he also listens to partners’ opinions on the issues. Munthali, however, expressed ignorance about the agenda of tomorrow’s meeting.

“All I know is that the President has to call for such meetings (of all alliance partners) on regular basis for concerted efforts in rebuilding this country,” said Munthali.

Meanwhile, People’s Party spokesperson Ackson Kalaile Banda has also confirmed that party leader Joyce Banda is expected to attend the meeting.

Chakwera on Tuesday announced through a national address that he will stop delegating duties to Chilima who is suspected to have been involved in corruption dealings with businessman Zuneth Sattar.

“The best I can do for now, which is what I have decided to do, is to withhold from his office any delegated duties while waiting for the Bureau to substantiate its allegations against him and to make known its course of action in relation to such,” said Chakwera in his speech.

Yesterday, UTM through a press statement signed by the party’s spokesperson Frank Mwenifumbo said it is shocked and saddened by President Chakwera’s decision.

The party added that it will continue to give unwavering support and following to Chilima, who led the UTM through trials and tribulations before and during the campaign period that ushered in the Tonse Government.

