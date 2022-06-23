Secondary school student murdered in Balaka

Police in Balaka are hunting for assailants who have murdered Farook Jana, a 22-year-old form two student at St. Loius Community Day Secondary School in the district.

Balaka Police Station Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Chisomo Potani Kanyimbi, said the incident happened on 20th June, 2022, when Jana was on his way to Balaka township from his village where he spent a two week holiday.

At Mkulaye village, assailant attacked Jana in the head with metal bars. Upon noticing that Jana was unconscious, the attackers fled away with Jana’s bicycle, laptop bag and a cellphone.

The matter was later reported to Balaka Police Station and the officers rushed to the scene where they ferried the Jana to Balaka District Hospital.

Jana died at the hospital in the course of receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, Police are asking the general public who may have knowledge of the attackers to tip them.

