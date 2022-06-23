2022 FDH Bank Cup draw: Big guns avoid each other

The draw for the second edition of the prestigious FDH Bank Cup has been conducted at Mpira Village today, with some interesting fixtures lined-up.

Eight teams were seeded after they finished in the top eight of last season’s top Super League, with the remaining teams joining 16 regional leagues to make it 32.

Round of 32 will have three Super League fixtures.

Defending champions Silver Strikers will take on Dedza Dynamos whilst Nyasa Big Bullets will be an away team when they face Sable Farming FC, with Rumphi United, the only side from the Regional League to make it into the semifinals of last year’s competition, will play host to Blue Eagles FC.

Last season’s runners up Ekwendeni Hammers will travel to Lilongwe to play Airborne Rangers as Mighty Mukuru Wanderers will host Kamuzu Barracks Reserves.

Mighty Tigers will entertain Nyasa Big Bullets Reserves, with Red Lions welcoming Zomba Airbase.

During the draw, Mervin Nkunika, FDH Bank’ Head of Marketing and Communications said regional teams who have made it to the national level will receive branded kits and a K500 000 token of appreciation.

The competition will roar into action from 2 July, 2022.

The winner will walk away with a trophy and a MK25 million in prize money.

Last season, Silver Strikers won the competition after beating Ekwendeni Hammers 2-0 at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

Full draw:

Round of 32

Civo vs Baka Sporting Mighty Mukuru Wanderers vs Kamuzu Barracks Reserves Changalume Barracks/ Prison vs Mafco FC Chitipa United vs TN Stars Sable Farming vs Nyasa Big Bullets Dedza Dynamos vs Silver Strikers Karonga United vs Iponga Moyale Barracks vs Ngwanje Kawinga FC vs Chintheche United Rumphi United vs Blue Eagles Airborne Rangers vs Ekwendeni Hammers Kamuzu Barracks vs MDF Marine/ Bangwe All Stars Mighty Tigers vs Nyasa Big Bullets Reserves Red Lions vs Zomba Airbase Immigration FC vs Kadona Stars 16.Extreme FC vs The Boys

Round of 16

-Sable Farming/Nyasa Big Bullets vs Moyale Barracks/ Ngwanje FC

-Extreme FC/The Boys vs Immigration FC/Kadona Stars

-Kamuzu Barracks/MDF Marine vs Civil Service United/Baka Sporting

-Karonga United/Iponga vs Changalume Barracks/Prison United/Mafco FC

-Airborne Rangers/Ekwendeni Hammers vs Rumphi United/Blue Eagles

-Kawinga FC/Chintheche United vs Chitipa United/TN Stars

-Red Lions/Zomba Airbase vs Mighty Tigers/ Nyasa Big Bullets Reserves

-Dedza Dynamos/ Silver Strikers vs Mighty Mukuru Wanderers/Kamuzu Barracks Reserves

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24