Malawi Govt asked to send more police officers to Dzaleka Refugee Camp

Refugees have asked government to consider sending more Malawi Police officers to Dzaleka Refugee Camp in order to address the problem of theft at the camp.

The statement has been made today as Malawi and rest of the World commemorates World Refugee Day.

Speaking during a commemoration event, Dzaleka Community Leader Niyihiragi Goreth said that there is a need to deploy more police officers to the camp because people are living in fear and are failing to conduct their day to day activities.

Goreth added that the officers should be provided with a vehicle which will be used mostly especially at night.

Goreth also complained that 680 families at the camp were removed from World Food Program (WFP) system as such they are finding it difficult to feed their families considering that they only rely on that program to survive.

“We have one hospital in this camp which is not enough for everyone here. We don’t have enough boreholes as well as such that we have problem of water. We are therefore asking government through the minister to consider our concerns,” she said.

On her part, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has asked (UNHCR) Officer in Charge Roberline said members of the community are living in peace with the refugees .

She also said that some of the problems that have been mentioned by the community will be looked into and solutions will be provided so that the refugees should be living in a conducive environment.

In her speech, Minister of Homeland Security Jean Sendeza said that the ministry will not tolerate anyone who will be involved in criminal activities and anyone found breaking the laws will face the laws.

“I am urging everyone here to live peacefully. I am also assuring all of you here that any name that was removed in the system will be considered, be assured of that,” she said.