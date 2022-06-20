Learners attack businessperson for assaulting teacher

The businessperson who is of Egyptian origin went to Mithande Primary School in Mulanje where he allegedly assaulted a teacher over alleged failure to settle debt.

The businessperson has been identified as Eslam Ashrad while the teacher is Matiyasi Kamoto.

Ashrad sells electronics and other items on loan and the teacher allegedly has a debt with the businessperson but he has been failing to honour it.

The businessperson went to the teacher’s workplace to confront him about the debt and in the course of their engagement, the teacher was allegedly assaulted.

Angered by the incident, learners and villagers attacked the businessperson and damaged his vehicle.

Police were yet to comment on the issue.

