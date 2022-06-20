Racist video: all set for demos tomorrow

UNIMA Child Rights Clinic (UCRC), organizers of demonstrations against exploitation and abuse of Malawian children by a Chinese national, says all is set for the protest tomorrow in Lilongwe.

According to UCRC President Comfort Mankhwazi, the demonstrations intend to demand accountability and remedying of the wrongs suffered by children from Njerwa village in the capital city of Lilongwe.

Mankhwazi further told Malawi24 that the protests will as well act as an awareness campaign on the multiple violations children continue to suffer in silence both in Malawi, regionally and globally as evidenced by the Njerwa village incident.

The Clinic has then called on child rights NGOs and the general public to participate in the demonstrations in defence of child rights and a call to adherence to state obligations under the convention on the rights of children.

“Indeed the demonstrations are on and among other things, the purpose is to ensure that the offending individual is brought to book and that the identified victims of Mr. Lu Ke receive compensation.

“We are fighting to secure the best interests of the victimized children and end exploitation of them. So, the demonstrations will take place on Tuesday 21st June, 2022 from 10:00AM and we will start from Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) parading via the Presidential Way to the Chinese Embassy, Area 13,” Mankhwazi told Malawi24.

UCRC through Mankhwazi further pointed out that it is dismayed with the racist exploitation and abuse of children by Lu Ke, the Chinese national, and further repelled by Chinese and Malawian Governments laissez-faire attitude on the matter.

Meanwhile, several groups including the University of Malawi Students Association (UNIMASA), have endorsed the demonstrations saying they cannot afford to stand and watch when the rights and freedoms of Malawian children are being stripped away in the name of entertainment.

Lu Ke admitted shooting a video in which Malawi children were told to say after him “I am a black monster and my IQ is low”. Rights groups say the video it perpetuates acts of violence and other forms of abuse against those children.