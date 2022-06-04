I have two vehicles, says Mutharika

Mutharika and wife Gertrude at the house in Mangochi

Former President Peter Mutharika who ruled Malawi between 2014 and 2020 says he has two vehicles and four houses.

Mutharika has declared his assets and the declaration was gazetted yesterday. It indicates that Mutharika has four houses, three plots, two vehicles and two bank accounts.

In her declaration, Mutharika’s wife Gertrude Mutharika said she has one house and two plots.

The couple who currently live at their house called Page House in Mangochi said they have no business interests.

President Lazarus Chakwera and Vice President Saulos Chilima also declared their assets.

The declarations do no indicate the exact amounts of money the assets of the public officers are worth.

The Declaration of Assets, Liabilities and Business Interests Act of 2013 came into force in 2014 and requires the president, vice president, members of cabinet, Members of Parliament and other public officers to declare their assets.

