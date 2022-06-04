Malawi does not need crybabies – Chakwera

President Lazarus Chakwera says Malawi does not need crybabies but people who have faith in God and the great power of human innovation as well as those who believe that nothing is impossible for Malawi because nothing is impossible for God.

He made the remarks today in his speech during the 28th graduation ceremony of African Bible College in Lilongwe.

Chakwera said Malawi needs leadership that has faith in all sectors because so many people in Malawi have lost faith and the ability to believe in the great things that can be achieved in Malawi.

He added that there are so many people who keep lamenting of what is not working and who also talk down on those who are working to fix things. He further said that such people no longer believe that issues such as economic challenges, tribal divisions and poor public sector can be fixed.

“They no longer believe that the fight against corruption can be won, so they just cry about it,” said Chakwera.

He then stated that Malawi does not need such people but those who believe in the great power of God, the great power of human innovation and the great power of human partnerships.

“Malawi needs men and women of great faith, not crybabies,” said Chakwera.

The Malawi leader, in his speech, also said that there many institutions of higher learning which prepare students for a lifetime of waiting for opportunities such as jobs, capital or funding for projects.

He argued that such spirit cannot build a nation because building a nation requires self-starters, who see a need as an opportunity and respond with action.

“And every time I have interacted with a graduate of this institution, I have seen a spirit of initiative in them. They do not leave this institution to become experts in waiting,” said Chakwera.

Writing on his Facebook page after the event, Chakwera said African Bible College has grown into a conveyor belt of academic excellence that feeds into the country’s labour market with competent professionals, who are contributing positively to the country’s socioeconomic development.

He added that his administration will continue supporting private higher education institutions so that the country attains adequate and professional human capital that it needs to become a self reliant and inclusively wealthy nation by 2063.

