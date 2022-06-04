Assets declaration: Chakwera, Chilima have two houses each

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera together with his vice, Saulos Chilima, have both declared their assets where among others, the two say they have two houses each.

This is according to a gazette which has been released on Friday 3rd June, 2022.

Among other things, the gazette indicates that president Chakwera has two houses, three plots, seven motor vehicles, five bank accounts and one business interest.

On the other hand, the gazette further shows that Chilima has two houses, 14 plots, 11 motor vehicles, two business interests and seven bank accounts among other things.

However, the gazette has not indicated the exact amounts of money the assets of these two senior government officials are worth.

Meanwhile, Chairperson of the Public Appointments Committee Joyce Chitsulo, confirmed to one of the local media houses that she has really seen the gazetted declaration of assets.

Malawi passed the asset declaration law in 2014 and this is the first time for declared assets to be gazetted.

