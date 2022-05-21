Eagles aim for 10 first round wins

By Ernest Gama

Blue Eagles say they are confident they will get two more wins to achieve their target of ten wins in the first round of the 2022 Tnm Super League.

Currently, the team is at the summit of the TNM log table with twenty-seven points from eleven games played.

Blue Eagles head coach Eliya Kananji said he believes that the team will win two more games to fulfill its wish of winning ten games in the first round of the TNM Super League this season.

“We sat down at the beginning of the league and we agreed to win ten games and I believe this will happen to us.

“We have no pressure and will try our best to win more games in TNM Super League so that we can finish on better position at the end of the TNM Super League season,” said Kananji.

Blue Eagles have played eleven games in 2022 Tnm Super League and have managed to win eight games. They have drawn the other three games and are yet to taste any loss in the 2022 Tnm Super League. They are remaining with four games to finish the first round.

On Wednesday, Blue Eagles drew 0-0 with Civo Service United at Nankhaka Stadium.

The result came barely three days after the team also drew with Dedza Dynamos with the same margin at Balaka stadium.

This weekend, Blue Eagles football club are on holiday while second-placed Nyasa Big Bullets will play Kasungu based team TN Stars.

A win for Bullets will take them to position one in the TNM Super League with 27 points.