Mutharika says Malawi economy can be revived

Former President Peter Mutharika has advised the Lazarus Chakwera administration to devise clear policies in order to revive the country’s economy.

The former Malawi President says he faced a similar situation in 2014 when he found an economy that was in bad shape but managed to fix things in six months.

Mutharika made the remarks yesterday after meeting members of the quasi-religious grouping, Public Affairs Committee (PAC).

Currently, the Chakwera administration is grappling with issues such as sharp rise in prices of various goods and services which has led to a high cost of living.

Malawi is also facing a forex crisis and there are fears that this will affect production and procurement of basic commodities.

However, Mutharika said the worsening economic situation can be overcome if the government comes up with clear policies to deal with the situation.

He added that it is possible for the current to get things back in order, saying when he came into power in 2014, the Malawi economy was being affected by cashgate and loss of donor support but he managed to fix things.

Mutharika met PAC in Mangochi yesterday where they discussed issues that would foster a peaceful working relationship between the current government and the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) which Mutharika leads.

PAC Chairperson, Monsignor Patrick Thawale, said the survival of democracy largely depends on the role of opposition political parties.

Mutharika described the meeting with the PAC delegation as a good step towards peaceful coexistence.