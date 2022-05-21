613 Immigrants netted in 4 months

The country’s Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services says from January to April this year, it has managed to apprehend a total of 613 immigrants for contravening various immigration laws.

Confirming the development to Malawi24 was the department’s

National Public Relations Officer Wellington Chiponde, who said the majority of those apprehended were from Asia and the Horn of Africa.

Chiponde emphasized that the Department of Immigration is determined to curb the influx of irregular immigrants through the deployment of various strategies for purposes of enhancing national security and promotion of social economic development of the country.

He then bemoaned the tendency of aiding and abetting illegal entry of foreign nationals into the country and warned perpetrators that the law will take its course on anyone found doing the malpractice.

“We are aware that irregular migration is perpetuated by some unpatriotic citizens and residents who are enticed to aid and abet illegal entry of foreign nationals into our country. Our officers are working around the clock to combat this vice and we would like to stress that the law will not spare anyone found doing such despicable acts,” warned Chiponde.

The publicist further highlighted that the country’s Immigration Department has rolled out a robust sensitization program which aims at highlighting the dangers of aiding and abetting irregular migration.

Chiponde, said through this sensitisation program the department also wants ultimately to shift the public attitude from being spectators to active participants in the management of migration in Malawi.

“We wish to encourage members of the general public with information of individuals, businesses, or employers who may be aiding and abetting irregular immigrants to contact the Department of Immigration,” he added.